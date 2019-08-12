Youth’s mutilated body recovered from railway tracks in Koraput

Laxmipur: The mutilated body of a youth was recovered from the railway tracks near Kudipadar village under Kakrigumma police limits in Koraput district today.

According to reports, some locals spotted the body and informed the local police at around 8 am this morning.

A team led by Kakrigumma IIC Surjya Prakash Nayak reached the spot and seized the body. The head was recovered a few metres away from the body.

Though the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, locals told that the deceased youth was a ragpicker. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.