Youth’s mutilated body recovered from farmland in Boudh, kin cry foul

Boudh: The mutilated body of a youth was recovered from farmland at Jhikerpali village under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district on Friday.

According to sources, the locals this morning spotted the mutilated body of the youth and alerted his family members.

On intimation by the family members, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to the local hospital for post-mortem.

Prima facie suggests that the youth might have been murdered and later dumped in the farmland. While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be established, the family members of the deceased have alleged that he was murdered, sources added.