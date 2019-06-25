Youth’s mutilated body found on railway tracks in Cuttack

Cuttack: Mutilated body of a youth was recovered from the railway tracks at Kuakhai in Cuttack on Tuesday.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained, sources said.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body on the track on Tuesday morning and alerted the police about the same, based on which the cops reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent to the hospital for post mortem.

Prima facie investigation suggested that the youth was run over by a speeding train while he was crossing the railway track. However, the exact reason behind the youth’s death will be known after the autopsy, officials said. A probe into the incident is underway, sources said.