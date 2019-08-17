Youth’s decomposed body recovered near canel in Cuttack

Salipur: The decomposed body of a youth was recovered near 2A Canel at Rameshswar area under Salipur police limits in Cuttack district today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth and alerted the police.

However, the actual cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

The police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police await the post-mortem report.