Youth’s decomposed body recovered near canel in Cuttack

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth’s decomposed body
23

Salipur: The decomposed body of a youth was recovered near 2A Canel at Rameshswar area under Salipur police limits in Cuttack district today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth and alerted the police.

Related Posts

Rs 179 Crore Plan for Chilika, Ansupa’s development

Lady farmer killed in lightning strike in Ganjam village

‘Mo-Chhatua’ Website & App Launched

However, the actual cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

The police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police await the post-mortem report.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Rs 179 Crore Plan for Chilika, Ansupa’s development

Lady farmer killed in lightning strike in Ganjam village

‘Mo-Chhatua’ Website & App Launched

1 of 2,126