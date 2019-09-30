Youths caught stealing, thrashed by locals in Balasore village

By pragativadinewsservice
Youths caught stealing
Balasore: Villagers of Samantarapur under Tadada Grampanchayat in Balasore district nabbed three thieves and thrashed them brutally for attempting to carry out a robbery in the locality.

The accused youths have been identified as Padmalochan Tarai, Jhadeswar Jena, Debashish Jena of the district.

According to sources, three persons were caught red-handed by the villagers when they were trying to conduct a robbery in the area. The villagers then tied their hands and thrashed them mercilessly before handing them over to the police.

“Several items which were looted from one, Ramesh Chandra Samanta’s house in the village have been recovered,” the police said adding that they have been arrested and are being interrogated.

