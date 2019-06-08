Youth’s body with throat slit found on roadside in Dhenkanal village

Dhenkanal: The body of a youth with his throat slit was found on the roadside near Khajruia village under Kankahada police limits in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sarbeswar Mohanty of Patharkata Sahi in Khajruia village.

According to sources, Sarbeswar had gone to the village market on Friday evening to buy something and did not return home. His family members presumed that he had been to Kharakahri village to his relative’s house.

However, locals this morning spotted the body of the youth on the roadside near the village. On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.