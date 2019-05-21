Youth’s body recovered from Rourkela daily market, murder suspected

Sundargarh: The body of a youth, suspected to be stoned to death by miscreants, was recovered from the roadside near Biramitrapur daily market in Rourkela of Sundargarh district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Jaipuria. He used to earn a living by supplying water to several hotels in the area.

According to police, some unidentified miscreants last night might have stoned Kabir to death. The body has been seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, a scientific team has reached the spot for further investigation into the matter.