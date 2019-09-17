Youth’s body recovered from near electric pole in Jharsuguda

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth's body recovered
29

Jharsuguda: The body of a youth was found under mysterious circumstances at Itabhat area under Brajrajnagar police limits in Jharsuguda on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kata (20) son of Sadananda Kata of Chunabhata area.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth in a pool of blood under an electric pole and alerted the same to the Brajrajnagar police.

On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Ajay died after falling from the electric pole.

