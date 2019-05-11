Youth’s body found under bridge in Mayurbhanj

Youth's body recovered
Mayurbhanj: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth whose body was found under a bridge near a taxi stand in Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, the matter came to light after the locals spotted the body lying under the bridge early on Saturday morning.

On being informed, Udala police reached the scene and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

The actual cause behind the death of the youth will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, police said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case into the incident and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, police sources said.

