Youth’s body found in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The body of a youth was found lying near a field at Dahi Sahi village under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased was identified as Gopinath Nayak (28).

According to sources, locals found Gopinath’s lifeless body lying on the field and immediately alerted the police about the same.

Police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem.

While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he died after excessive consumption of liquor. Locals also claimed that he was allegedly murdered by miscreants who later dumped his body in the field, sources said.