Youth’s body found in Keonjhar, murder suspected

Keonjhar: The body of a youth was found lying near a canal in Bahutia area under Pandapada police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased was identified as Bailochan Behera (25) of Bangshapalasahi of Hunda panchayat.

According to sources, some residents spotted the body lying near the canal and immediately alerted the police about the same.

Police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem.

While the exact reason behind Bailochan’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he was allegedly murdered by miscreants. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter, sources said.