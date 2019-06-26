Youth’s body found hanging, kin cry murder

Keonjhar: The body of a youth was found hanging in his house in Ghasipura area of Joda block in Keonjhar district today. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Puhan.

According to sources, family members spotted the body of the youth hanging from the ceiling this morning after they broke the door following repeated knocks.

On being informed about the matter, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police await the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death, sources said.

On the other hand, the family members have lodged a written complaint with Bamebari police alleging that this was not a case of suicide and Sanjay was murdered.