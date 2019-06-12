Youth’s body found hanging in Rairangpur

Mayurbhanj: The body of a youth was found hanging at Kuleimela Bazaar under Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj district early this morning.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar Joshi of the same locality.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body of the youth hanging to a tree this morning and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide due to family feud.