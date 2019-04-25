Youth’s body found dumped under bridge in Rayagada

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth's body found dumped
Representational image
8

Rayagada: The body of a youth was found dumped under a bridge at Sikarpai village in Kalyansinghpur of Rayagada district on Thursday.

The deceased youth has been identified as a resident of Sikarpai village.

Related Posts

Newly-wed woman’s body found hanging in Jharsuguda,…

Stray dogs feed on newborn dumped in Bolangir’s…

Girl gang-raped in Sukinda, locals gherao police station

According to sources, some locals spotted the body this morning and alerted the police and deceased youth’s family members.

On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was then seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Youth’s family members have alleged murder. A detailed investigation into the matter underway, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.