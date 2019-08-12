Youth, woman found hanging inside house in Puri

Puri: A youth and a woman were found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a house at Rencha village under Nimapada police limits in Puri district on Monday.

The matter came to light after neighbours of the deceased, Biswajeet Mohanty (33), this morning detected foul smell emanating from the house and informed the same to the police. Police reached the spot and recovered two bodies hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police have seized the bodies and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. While the actual cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

