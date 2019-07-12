Youth was found hanging on school premises in city outskirts

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth found hanging
26

Bhubaneswar: A youth was found hanging from a tree on premises of a primary school at Pokhariput under Airfield police station limits on outskirts of Bhubaneswar today.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Jena, a resident of Baliamala in Balipatna area.

Related Posts

Commissionerate Police nabs 12 drug peddlers

Elderly man hurt after being hit by city bus

AirAsia announces upto 70% off on international flight fares

According to reports, some locals spotted the body hanging from the tree on the school premises and informed the police. A police team then reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to Capital hospital for post-mortem.

The police have also recovered the deceased’s mobile phone from his pocket and his driving license from where his identity was ascertained.

Commissionerate Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the youth’s death or foul play if any.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.