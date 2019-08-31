Youth thrashed over theft suspicion near Balasore rly station

Balasore: In a fresh incident of ‘moral police’, a youth was thrashed over theft suspicion by an irate mob near Balasore railway station early on today morning.

The incident occurred at around 5 am today when a group of passengers caught hold the youth over the suspicion of stealing a bag.

However, instead of handing him over to the police, they tied his hands and legs and knelt him down in the middle of the road.

He was beaten mercilessly as he failed to provide satisfactory answers to the mob’s questions, said a source.

While passersby were spotted halting to take videos, no one intercepted the actions. As per the latest reports, no police complaint has been filed regarding the incident.