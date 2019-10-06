Youth survives crocodile attack in Kendrapara

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
survives crocodile attack
15

Kendrapara: A youth of Indupur village in Kendrapara district survived a crocodile attack on Sunday. The injured youth has been identified as Sarbeshwar Jena.

According to sources, Jena was grazing cows near Birupa river bank. Suddenly, a crocodile attacked him and dragged him into the water.

Related Posts

Wild tuskers spotted roaming on road in Jharsuguda; panic…

Driver killed, another hurt in road mishap in Bolangir

Youth arrested for raping minor girl in Kendrapara

Without leaving hope of life, even in the agonising pain, Jena kept crying for help. Hearing his screams, some villagers reached the spot and rescued Jena from the jaws of the crocodile.

Immediately, the youth was rushed by the locals to Indupur Community Health Centre in a critical condition. Later, he was shifted to Kendrapara DHH.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Wild tuskers spotted roaming on road in Jharsuguda; panic…

Driver killed, another hurt in road mishap in Bolangir

Youth arrested for raping minor girl in Kendrapara

1 of 2,648