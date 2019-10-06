Youth survives crocodile attack in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A youth of Indupur village in Kendrapara district survived a crocodile attack on Sunday. The injured youth has been identified as Sarbeshwar Jena.

According to sources, Jena was grazing cows near Birupa river bank. Suddenly, a crocodile attacked him and dragged him into the water.

Without leaving hope of life, even in the agonising pain, Jena kept crying for help. Hearing his screams, some villagers reached the spot and rescued Jena from the jaws of the crocodile.

Immediately, the youth was rushed by the locals to Indupur Community Health Centre in a critical condition. Later, he was shifted to Kendrapara DHH.