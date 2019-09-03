Youth strangulated to death by friend in Rayagada

Rayagada: A youth was allegedly strangulated to death by his friend following an argument over a trivial issue near Tandipur village under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district today.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kandagari (23) of Shantinagar village, while the accused is said to be a resident of Tandipur village in the district.

According to sources, Kandagari had gone to Tandipur village when he got into an argument with his friend over some issue. The argument turned violent after the accused youth strangulated Kandagari, killing him on the spot. After Kandagari’s death, the accused threw his body on the way.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. The accused was also arrested by police and being interrogated by the police. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.