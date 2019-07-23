Youth stoned to death in Cuttack

pragativadinewsservice
Youth stoned to death
Cuttack: A youth was stoned to death by some miscreants near Taladanda canal under Manglabag police limits in Cuttack late last night.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals who had gone to the canal this morning spotted the body of the youth in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

Manglabag Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter, sources added.

