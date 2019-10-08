Youth stabbed with ‘Dandia stick’ by friend in Nuapada, critical

Nuapada: A youth sustained critical injuries after being stabbed with ‘Dandiya Stick’ by his friend near the Gayatri temple in Nupada district on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Rahul Jain.

According to sources, an altercation broke out between Rahul and his friend Amit over some matter after dandiya programme in the early morning today. The fight took an ugly turn and Amit allegedly stabbed Rahul with a dandiya stick.

Soon after the incident Amit fled the spot, added sources.

Rahul was immediately rushed to Khariar Road Hospital by the locals where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against Amit and have launched a manhunt to nab him.