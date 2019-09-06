Youth stabbed to death over petty issue in Angul

Angul: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death over a petty issue at Arjunjhari village under Khamar police limits in Angul district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bibhuti Kisan, a resident of Arjunjhari village.

According to sources, an altercation broke out between Bibhuti and one Tutu Kishan of the village over some issue relating to Ganesh Puja celebration in the locality.

In a fit of rage, Tutu allegedly stabbed Bibhuti with an iron road following which the latter died on the spot. Soon after the attack, Tutu fled the spot.

On being informed, Khamar police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.