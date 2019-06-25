Youth shot dead in Brajarajnagar, locals demand immediate action

Jharsuguda: Tension prevailed in Brajarajnagar area in Jharsuguda district as locals call for a bandh after a youth was shot by some unidentified miscreants in the area late last night.

locals blocked the NH-49 demanding the immediate arrest of the accused persons. Vehicular traffic was disrupted as locals blocked the busy road by burning tyres. Hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the road. Shops were also closed down during the bandh.

Youths of the locality also picketed at various intersections in the town.

Condemning the violent act and inefficiency of the police the agitators demanded stringent and immediate action to stop such incidents.

Reportedly, a youth, identified as Amit Dhala, was shot last night near Brajarajnagar old bus stand while he was playing cards with his friends. Amit, who sustained bullet injuries on his chest stomach and back was immediately shifted to hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital.