Youth shot dead by unknown assailants in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A youth was shot dead by two unknown miscreants over suspected past enmity in Pahadpadar village in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Sahu of Barpadar village.

According to sources, Sahu had gone to Pahadpadar village for some work today. The two miscreants who were hiding at a secluded place opened fire at him and fled. He died on the spot.

While the exact reason behind the killing is still unclear, it is suspected to be a fallout of past enmity.

On being informed, Bijepur police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the culprits, the police said.