Youth shot dead by unknown assailants in Kalahandi

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth shot dead
12

Kalahandi: A youth was shot dead by two unknown miscreants over suspected past enmity in Pahadpadar village in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Sahu of Barpadar village.

Related Posts

Woman beaten to death by hubby in Nabarangpur

Thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 4 Odisha dists

Two die of electrocution in Ganjam

According to sources, Sahu had gone to Pahadpadar village for some work today. The two miscreants who were hiding at a secluded place opened fire at him and fled. He died on the spot.

While the exact reason behind the killing is still unclear, it is suspected to be a fallout of past enmity.

On being informed, Bijepur police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the culprits, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.