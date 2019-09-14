Youth shot at during group clash in Balasore, critical

Balasore: A youth sustained critical injuries after being shot at during a clash between two groups over a minor altercation at Remuna Medical College Square in Balasore district today.

The identity of the victim yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the youth was part of a group which picked up a quarrel with another group. The situation took an ugly turn when the youths started attacking each other with sharp weapons.

During the clash, unknown person opened fire at the youth, leaving him critically injured.

The victim was immediately rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore where doctors stated his health condition to be critical, sources said.