Youth rapes 16-yr-old girl after offering lift in Mayurbhanj; arrested

Mayurbhanj: Sexual assault against minor girls continue unabated in the state with yet another report of rape of a 16-year-old girl coming to light in Mayurbhanj district.

The underage girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a deserted house near Sijukala village under Rairangpur police limits in the district. The accused was identified as Punga Soren of the same village.

Police have arrested the accused person after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint against Soren.

According to reports, the victim had gone to Rairangpur town for buying clothes on September 4. While she was waiting for the bus to return home in the evening, the accused offered her a lift on his motorcycle.

The girl went with Soren expecting that he would drop her at her village. However, he forcibly took her to an abandoned house near the village and allegedly raped her after tying her hands and legs.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Soren and arrested him under the POCSO Act and other Sections of the IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway, reports added.