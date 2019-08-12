Youth nabbed from Bhubaneswar for swindling cash, valuables from girl

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police arrested a youth from Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar today on charges of swindling cash and valuables from a girl and also threatening to kill her.

The accused has been identified as Devi Prasad Pati(20), of Indupur village in Kendrapara district.

According to police, Amitav Patnaik, of Kulasahi village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district had filed a complaint with Nayapalli police station against Pati.

The complainant alleged that the accused, taking advantage of his sister’s innocence, swindled cash and gold ornament from her after threatning her with some photographs, which he had with him. Patnaik has also alleged that the accused also threatened to kill his sister.

Acting on the complaint, Sub Inspector Deepak Kumar Lenka launched a probe and arrested the accused from Khandagiri area in the state capital. As many as, five gold chains weighing 28.75 gms, gold earrings weighing 10.26 gms, one pair of gold bangles, one mobile phone and cash Rs 10,000 were seized from his possession.

The criminal antecedent of the accused is under verification, the police added.