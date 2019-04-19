Youth nabbed for brown sugar peddling

Bhubaneswar: The Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Commissionerate Police today apprehended one youth and seized brown sugar weighing 20 grams from his possession.

The accused, identified as Somanath Das (23), is a resident of Salia Sahi, the largest slum of the state capital which has turned in to a safe heaven for drug peddlers.

The police said that based on reliable information, a raid was conducted in the slum and Das was nabbed with the contraband. A sum of Rs 29,240 and a motorcycle were also seized from the accused.

The police said that the accused claimed that he had procured the narcotics from Jaleswar in Balasore district.

As per official statistics, police have managed to seize only 8.7 grams of brown sugar in Bhubaneswar between 2011 and 2015. However, the seizure went around one kilogram between 2016 and 2017 in the state capital. The police further said that around 80 per cent of the seizure was made from the Haladi Padia slum and Salia Sahi slum.