Youth murdered on Diwali after dispute over bursting crackers

Twin CityCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth murdered on Diwali
0

Bhubaneswar: Amidst Diwali celebrations on Sunday, a youth was killed near Sundarpada under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Amaresh Nayak.

Related Posts

Woman found dead in Sundargarh, murder suspected

Naveen To Celebrate Diwali with Children at Bhubaneswar SOS…

Youth held for raping house owner’s daughter in…

According to sources, the murder was caused by a group clash that occurred in the evening on Sunday. Reportedly, altercations began between two groups over bursting firecrackers and arranging a feast. While the verbal duel came to an end following conversations regarding the same, a group of miscreants intercepted the youth and thrashed him black and blue before hacking him to death.

The youth was admitted to Capital hospital immediately but was declared “brought dead” by the doctors.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the same. The family members of the deceased have also lodged a complaint against 25 persons. While a detailed probe into the case is underway, a manhunt to nab the accused persons is on, sources said.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman found dead in Sundargarh, murder suspected

Naveen To Celebrate Diwali with Children at Bhubaneswar SOS…

Youth held for raping house owner’s daughter in…

1 of 1,606