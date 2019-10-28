Youth murdered on Diwali after dispute over bursting crackers

Bhubaneswar: Amidst Diwali celebrations on Sunday, a youth was killed near Sundarpada under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Amaresh Nayak.

According to sources, the murder was caused by a group clash that occurred in the evening on Sunday. Reportedly, altercations began between two groups over bursting firecrackers and arranging a feast. While the verbal duel came to an end following conversations regarding the same, a group of miscreants intercepted the youth and thrashed him black and blue before hacking him to death.

The youth was admitted to Capital hospital immediately but was declared “brought dead” by the doctors.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the same. The family members of the deceased have also lodged a complaint against 25 persons. While a detailed probe into the case is underway, a manhunt to nab the accused persons is on, sources said.