Youth loses palm, another critical in group clash in Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth’s palm was allegedly chopped off while another sustained injuries during a violent group clash in Rajjivangarpada in Bolangir district today.

According to sources, a group of six to seven youths confronted the duo and indulged in a verbal duel. The situation took an ugly turn when the youths started attacking the duo with sharp weapons.

While one of the youth lost his palm in the attack, another one sustained critical injuries.

The victims were immediately rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where doctors stated their health condition to be critical, sources said.