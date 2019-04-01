Youth loses palm, another critical in group clash in Bolangir

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
group clash
Representative Image Source: Internet
7

Bolangir: A youth’s palm was allegedly chopped off while another sustained injuries during a violent group clash in Rajjivangarpada in Bolangir district today.

According to sources, a group of six to seven youths confronted the duo and indulged in a verbal duel. The situation took an ugly turn when the youths started attacking the duo with sharp weapons.

Related Posts

Odisha’s Kandhamal Haladi gets GI tag

Two senior leaders quit BJD ahead of polls

Senior BJP leader Mukesh Pal joins ruling BJD

While one of the youth lost his palm in the attack, another one sustained critical injuries.

The victims were immediately rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where doctors stated their health condition to be critical, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.