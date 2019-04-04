Youth loses leg after falling off moving train in Bolangir

Bolangir: A 23-year-old youth lost one of his legs after accidentally falling on the railway tracks from a moving train at Kantabanji station here on Thursday.

The mishap occurred at Kantabanji station at 1.25 pm today. The youth, identified as Dusmanta Mahakud, hails from Sanpada village in Kesinga area of Kalahandi district.

According to sources, Dusmanta was travelling in Visakhapatnam- Hazrat Nizamuddin Samta Express. As the train arrived at Kantabanji station, he tried to get down from the train and fell down on the tracks.

The train passed over his left leg. The railway protection force (RPF) personnel rescued the youth and rushed him to Kantabanji hospital. He was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated.