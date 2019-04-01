Youth kills father over family feud in Ganjam

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed his father over family feud at Gaudiaborada village under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the father-son duo over a petty issue this morning. The situation took an ugly turn after the youth attacked his father with a wooden plank resulting in his death on the spot.

Soon after the mishap, the youth fled the spot. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident and a manhunt to nab the accused.