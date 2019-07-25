Youth killed in road mishap in Cuttack

UncategorizedState
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth killed
Representational Image
40

Cuttack: A 26-year-old youth was killed in a road mishap that took place near Ekadala-Sidhamala Bridge in Narsinghpur area of Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Swarup Kumar Dhal of Alara village.

Related Posts

42-year-old man found murdered in Nabarangpur

Cops solve rape & murder case of minor girl in…

Civic bodies start “I am Brahmapur” campaign for…

According to sources, Dhal was returning to his village from Bhubaneswar on his motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit him. He died on the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.