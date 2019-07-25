Youth killed in road mishap in Cuttack

Cuttack: A 26-year-old youth was killed in a road mishap that took place near Ekadala-Sidhamala Bridge in Narsinghpur area of Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Swarup Kumar Dhal of Alara village.

According to sources, Dhal was returning to his village from Bhubaneswar on his motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit him. He died on the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.