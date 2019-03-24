Youth killed in hit-and-run case

Youth killed in hit-and-run case
Dhenkanal: In a suspected hit-and-run case, a youth was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle at Korian bypass in Dhenkanal district early this morning.

The deceased youth has been identified as Bharat Behera of Korian village.

According to sources, Bharat was on his way when he was hit by a speeding-vehicle. Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Although he was rushed to nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered and a probe launched into the matter, the police said, and added that the body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

