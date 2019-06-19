Youth killed in group clash in Sambalpur

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth killed in group clash
Representational Image
20

Sambalpur: A youth was killed in a group clash that broke out near Shyam DRI factory in Rengali of Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kapil Sahu.

Related Posts

Rapido Bike service flagged off in Sambalpur

Woman killed by husband, in-laws for dowry in Ganjam

Baripada Jagannath temple servitors take out Padayatra to…

According to sources, an argument ensued between two groups over some petty issue. It took an ugly turn after a member of the rival group attacked Kapil with a sharp weapon. He was immediately rushed to Burla hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.