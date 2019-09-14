Youth killed in Ganjam road mishap

Ganjam: A 20-year-old youth was killed in a road mishap that took place near Medinipur under Chikiti outpost limits in Ganjam district on Friday late night.

The deceased has been identified as Kamraju Gauda of Chandpur village in the district.

According to sources, Gauda was heading to Dhanaghar from his village on his motorcycle when a sounder of boar came on his way. In a process to negotiate the way, Gauda lost control over the wheels and fell off his bike and died on the spot.

Gauda’s body was lying on the road the whole night. Today morning some locals spotted the body and informed the police. The police seized the body and sent it to Ganjam DHH for post mortem.