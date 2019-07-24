Youth killed, girl critical in truck-bike collision in Jharsuguda

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth killed
41

Jharsuguda: A 25-year-old youth was killed while a girl sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an iron-laden truck on NH-49 under Kolabira police limits in Jharsuguda today.

The deceased was identified as Sundarmani Bag of Kumhari village under Laikera police limits and the critically injured identified as Sukumari Munda (19) of the same area.

Related Posts

Vedanta Jharsuguda bags four awards at CII National Circle…

Ganja worth Rs 27.55 lakh seized in Cuttack, one held

Two villagers shot dead by Maoists near Odisha-Jharkhand…

According to sources, Bag was riding his motorcycle and Sukumari was on the pillion seat. Meanwhile, an iron-laden truck, bearing registration No-OD 09 A 4516, coming from the opposite direction hit them.

While the youth died on the spot, the girl was rescued in a critical condition. She was initially taken to Kolabira hospital and later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. The girl suffered leg fracture in the road mishap, sources added.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized both the ill-fated vehicles. Cops have registered a case regarding the incident and seized the body for post-mortem.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.