Youth killed as bike skids off road in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A 23-year-old youth was killed after his bike skidded off the road in Sainkula village under Ramachandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Jena of Anjira village of the district.

According to sources, the accident occurred at Saintala village while Jena was heading towards his village. Suddenly, he lost control and the two-wheeler skidded off the road.

Vijay was critically injured in the crash and some locals rushed him to Sainkul CHC. Later, the doctors referred him for SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, Vijay succumbed on the way to the hospital.

On being intimated, police reached the spot and sent the body to Anandpur hospital for post-mortem. Police also registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.