Youth killed after being crushed by own vehicle in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A youth was killed after being crushed by his own tractor at Narilo village under Kakroda panchayat in Kendrapara district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Giri (21) of the same locality.

According to sources, Rakesh this morning was busy in checking the engine of his tractor after putting the vehicle on start. Meanwhile, a gear was pulled down following which Rakesh fell down and came under the wheels of the vehicle.

Rakesh’s younger brother along with the help of some villagers rescued him and admitted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.