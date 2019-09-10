Youth Injured During Vehicle Checking In Cuttack ; Locals Block Road

Cuttack: Tension erupted in Jobra area of Cuttack district when a group of locals engaged in a verbal spat with police after a person was injured during a vehicle checking drive in the locality on Monday.

According to sources, one Vikram Sahu a resident of Sagadia Sahi in Cuttack district was stopped by traffic police for vehicle checking. Later, the constable banged the stick on Sahu’s vehicle following which he lost control over the vehicle, fell down and sustained severe injuries.

He was later admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Following the incident locals present at the spot became violent and blamed the traffic cops for the incident. The irate locals blocked the road and asked the police to stop checking, added sources.

Later, Malgodown police reached the spot and pacified the enraged locals.