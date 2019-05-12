Youth injured during unloading logs succumbs at SCB

Cuttack: A youth, who was injured during unloading logs yesterday in Puri, succumbed today while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as Manas Pradhan of Daspalla area in Nayagarh district.

According to sources, timbers were brought up to Puri from Daspalla area of Nayagarh district for the preparation of Lord Jagannath’s Chariot. Manas was busy in unloading logs from the vehicle when a log accidentally fell on him.

With critical injuries on his leg and chest, Manas was initially rushed to the nearby hospital and later shifted to SCBMCH as his health condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to his injuries today while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased youth have alleged medical negligence, sources said.