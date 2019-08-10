Youth impregnates minor girl in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a youth on the false promise of marriage in Badasahi area of Mayurbhanj district.

The matter came to light after the family members of the minor girl lodged a complaint with Badasahi police. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused youth.

The accused has been identified as Gagan Dehuri (20) of nearby Gopalpur village.

According to reports, the accused allegedly lured the minor girl into physical relation on the pretext of marrying her. When the minor girl became pregnant, the accused refused to marry her and fled the village.

After the girl’s family members learnt about her pregnancy, they lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act.