Youth held on false charges in Cuttack; Police Commissioner admits

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth held on false charges
Cuttack: Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty on Saturday acknowledged that a youth was arrested on false charges in Cuttack on March 11.

On 11 March, Police had arrested a youth, identified as Chandan Maharana, in Cuttack. After an investigation, it was ascertained that the youth had been arrested on the basis of wrong information of investigating officer.

However, Police Commissioner, in a statement today, said, “There was confusion as the name of accused’s father & address were same. It was a mistake on part of the investigating officer and we’ll recommend action against him.”

He further said that the police will move to the court for release of the youth.

