Youth held for stealing motorcycle in Deogarh

Deogarh: A youth was detained by locals and later arrested by police for stealing motorcycles at College Square in Deogarh district late last night. The arrested was identified as Akash Behera (28).

According to sources, some miscreants last night barged into Samir Sahoo’s welding shop located at College Square road at around 1.30 pm while he was fast asleep. However, Samir hearing the sound of his bike’s accelerator chased the miscreants with the help of some other youths.

In a bid to speed away with the stolen vehicle, the miscreants lost control over the wheels at a turning point at Rengali Colony Square and fell on the road.

While one among them managed to flee the spot, Samir caught Akash and alerted the police. The police then reached the spot and took Akash into custody.

During the questioning, he confessed to having stolen two motorcycles on April 6 and March 26. He also disclosed his two other associates names.

Based on the statement, police have detained Akash’s crime partner Pritam Singh and Samit Kumar Ranjit for further interrogation into the matter.