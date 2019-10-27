Youth held for raping house owner’s daughter in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Airfield Police have arrested a youth on charges of raping his house owner’s daughter here in the city on Saturday.

The accused youth has been identified as Bijay Pradhan of Nayagarh district. He was working as a florist in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, on Saturday, the house owner’s daughter was alone at home when Pradhan called her to his room and outraged her modesty. After the victim shouted for help, the youth fled from the spot. Following this, a complaint has been lodged with Airfield Police.

Acting on the plaint, the cops nabbed the accused from Pokhariput area by tracking his mobile phone number. The youth is being interrogated about the incident while further investigation is underway, sources added.