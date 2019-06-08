Youth held for rape of Class VIII girl in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Police on Saturday arrested a youth on charges of raping a class VIII girl at Paliabindha area in Bhadrak district on Thursday.

The arrested accused is identified as Niranjan Jena (26), a resident of Paliabindha panchayat under Tihidi police limits.

According to reports, the victim was returning home after purchasing grocery items from the market on Thursday evening when the youth forcibly took her to an isolated place near the village temple and sexually assaulted her.

The victim returned home and narrated her ordeal to the family members. Following which, the victim’s family members lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the statement of the girl, police arrested the accused under section 376(3) of IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.