Youth held for posing as Patnagarh MLA, demanding mobile phone

Bolangir: An imposter was arrested from Barpalipada in Bolangir district on Sunday for posing as Patnagarh MLA and demanding a mobile phone from a shopkeeper.

The accused, identified as Lokan Mishra, tried to dupe the shop owner by opening a fake account on Facebook in the name of Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the Patnagarh legislator, the accused had created a fake Facebook account in his name and messaged one, Sriram Das, owner of a mobile phone store, demanding a smartphone.

After Das apprised the MLA about the matter, the latter lodged a police complaint and the cops laid a trap to apprehend the accused.

A mobile phone was parcelled to the accused through a Bolangir-bound bus in which two supporters of the MLA were present as per the plan. When Mishra arrived to receive the parcel, he was nabbed.

Later, the police detained the accused person for further interrogation.