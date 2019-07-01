Youth held for impregnating minor tribal girl

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a youth on charges of impregnating a minor girl residing at a girls’ hostel in the city.

The accused, identified as Budha Murmu, was arrested by the personnel of Mahila Police Station from Adivasi Gaon in Salia Sahi under Nayapalli police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The police said, the accused, who is a distant relative of the victim, raped the minor girl twice during Raja festival celebration while she had gone to her relative’s place at Salia Sahi for summer vacations.

The minor girl, who hails from Mayurbhanj district, was staying at a hostel run by the ST & SC Development Department of the State Government.

