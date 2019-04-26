Youth held for cheating on young woman in Jharsuguda

By pragativadinewsservice
Youth held for cheating
Jharsuguda: An absconding youth has been arrested by the police on charges of cheating a young woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Bag (26), of Pureidihi area under Laikera police limits had developed physical intimacy with a girl of Kurebaga in Jharsuguda following which the latter is pregnant now, the police said.

The victim had filed the complaint on November 18, 2018, at Badamal Police Station and a case (174/18) under Section 376, (2) was registered and a probe launched.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim, a team of police officials zeroed in on the accused youth from Rourkela after six months. Bag, was on the run after he came to knew that the girl was pregnant.

The accused was produced before a local court here, which rejected his bail petition and sent him to judicial custody today.

pragativadinewsservice
