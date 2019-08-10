Youth held for abduction, rape of minor girl in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Phulbani town police on Saturday arrested a youth on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in Jiringpada area of Phulbani in Kandhamal district.

The accused was identified as Arup Naik (25) of Jiringpada, the police said.

According to reports, Naik had abducted the minor girl from near Ram Mandir three days ago and outraged her modesty. The girl’s father had lodged a complaint with Phulbani Town police in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a probe and rescued the victim from Naik’s house.

While the accused was arrested and a case (116/19) has been registered, further probe is underway to ascertain whether more people were involved in the case.